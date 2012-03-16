March 16 Canada's Stella-Jones,
which makes treated wood products for railroad, electricity and
telecom companies, reported a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter
profit helped by strong demand for its railway ties.
The company, which also makes utility poles, said it will
now pay a quarterly dividend instead of the semi-annual dividend
it used to pay. It will pay 15 Canadian cents as quarterly
dividend on April 30.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to C$13.4 million, or 83 Canadian
cents a share, from C$10.7 million, or 67 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
Sales rose 11 percent to C$147.5 million. Sales of railway
ties -- used as a base for railway tracks -- were up 19 percent
at C$74.4 million.
Stella Jones said it expects demand for its core products to
remain solid in 2012, as North American railroad operators
continue to invest in their network.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's shares closed at
C$41.90 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.