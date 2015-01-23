Jan 23 Stem Cells Spin SA :

* Astoria Capital decreases stake in the company to 2.32 percent from 11.6 percent through a sale of 1.2 million shares in a private transaction

* Astoria Capital is owned by WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. which is a unit of Dom Maklerski WDM S.A. Source text for Eikon:

