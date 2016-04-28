BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
April 28 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc said it would buy privately held oncology company Stemcentrx in a deal valued at $5.8 billion in cash and stock.
AbbVie said it would pay about $2 billion of the deal value in cash and fund the remaining portion with stock.
In addition, Stemcentrx shareholders may receive up to $4 billion in cash if certain performance milestones are achieved. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 12.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO