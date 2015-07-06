(Adds details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 6 Debt-laden steel trader Stemcor,
one of Britain's largest private companies, has agreed a deal
with U.S. distressed investment fund Apollo and with its
other creditors which "secures its future", it said on Monday.
According to an industry source, Apollo has an 'agreement in
principal' to swap its debt for equity in Stemcor, giving it a
majority stake. Stemcor's other creditors have also agreed a
debt for equity swap and will run the firm alongside Apollo.
"Stemcor has agreed a deal with Apollo and with its lenders
which secures the future of the core global business and
provides us with a strong balance sheet with which to grow and
develop the group," a Stemcor spokesman said.
Apollo was not immediately available to comment.
It became Stemcor's largest lender after buying the
company's debt in the secondary loan market.
Stemcor, controlled by the Oppenheimer family, was hard hit
by the 2008 financial crisis and accumulated a large debt pile
when it bought an iron ore asset in India.
The company was facing a December maturity on a $1.15
billion syndicated trade finance loan that it signed in March
2014 with lenders - including ABN AMRO Bank, HSBC, ING
, Natixis, Societe Generale - as
part of a restructuring. It also had a separate $1.3 billion
debt, mostly accumulated in buying the India iron ore asset.
The new deal with Apollo and the other creditors is for
Stemcor's core steel trading and distribution business, not for
the Indian asset, which has been spun off into a separate
entity, according to the industry source.
Stemcor has been trying to sell its India business since
2013, but the sale has been hampered by changes in Indian
legislation, including a Supreme Court order last year to close
nearly half of the mines in Odisha state, including
Stemcor's.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)