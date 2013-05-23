LONDON May 23 Steel trader Stemcor is meeting
banks next week to outline proposals to repay lenders after
asking for a standstill agreement on $1.2 billion of loans,
sources close to the situation said on Thursday.
Privately-owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent
steel trading company, was forced to ask lenders to freeze its
repayments when it was unable to refinance an $850 million
syndicated loan that was due to mature on May 7.
The steel trader is asking banks to keep its loans in place
until it is able to repay them in the next couple of years by
accelerating a restructuring programme and selling assets.
Stemcor had no official comment.
The effective 30-day standstill expires on June 7, but the
proposals could be agreed before the need for a formal
standstill because Stemcor has a high level of support from
lenders, one of the sources said.
Stemcor has appointed Ernst & Young and Goldman Sachs to
advise on its proposals, while banks have appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
