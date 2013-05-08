BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON May 8 Privately-owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trading company, is discussing a standstill agreement on a maturing $850 million loan with lead banks after failing to refinance the loan, banking sources said.
Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or extend its maturity.
Stemcor was unable to extend the maturity of an $850 million syndicated loan for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor Holdings Ltd, which was signed in April 2012 and is due to mature.
It was unable to refinance the loan after it failed to draw sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh; Additional Reporting and Editing by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.