SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd's aerospace arm may cut 300 jobs in
Denmark, Norway and Sweden in a cost-cutting exercise amid
weakness in Europe.
"This restructuring is necessary given the continued
challenging aviation landscape in Europe marked by weak domestic
travel and cargo demand in the region," ST Engineering said in a
statement on Friday.
The restructuring exercise at ST Aerospace Solutions will
commence immediately, and is expected to be completed by the
third quarter of 2013.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)