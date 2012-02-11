SINGAPORE Feb 11 Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) said late on Friday
it plans to buy satellite telecommunication firm Nera
Telecommunications Ltd for S$141.1 million ($112
million).
The purchase will be made via ST Engineering unit, Singapore
Technologies Electronics Ltd (ST Electronics), which has entered
into an agreement to buy Nera shares held by majority
shareholder Eltek ASA. Eltek controls 50.05 percent
of Nera.
ST Electronics intends to take Nera private, ST Engineering
said.
ST Engineering said the acquisition is expected to be
financed by internal cash resources and named
PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Pte Ltd as its
financial adviser.
Nera shares finished 5.26 percent higher on Friday at S$0.50
apiece, above the S$0.45 offered by ST Electronics.
ST Engineering provides services to the aerospace,
electronics, land systems and marine sectors. It is also the
city-state's main arm maker.
($1 = 1.2599 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)