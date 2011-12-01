* Boston Scientific's Omega stent fares poorly in study

* Medtronic's Driver stent also vulnerable to deformation

* Stent study review gets expedited publication

Dec 1 A heart stent manufactured by Boston Scientific Corp fared poorly in tests to see how vulnerable it was to shrinking or lengthening after implantation, according to researchers.

Tests on seven stent designs found the Boston Scientific Omega, the design that will be used for all of the company's newer generation stents, and Medtronic Inc's Driver stent require significantly less force to become deformed.

The study, published online in JACC Cardiovascular Interventions late Wednesday, tested different designs of stents -- tiny wire mesh tubular devices that prop open diseased heart vessels. The results may reinforce concerns about shrinking and lengthening, a problem known as longitudinal compression.

"Future stent designs are likely to be more mindful of longitudinal integrity. We think that standardized testing of longitudinal strength should be available to cardiologists to aid in stent selection," researchers concluded.

Concerns about stent deformation were raised in two smaller cardiology journals published in the United States and Europe in recent weeks, and the issue was the subject of a discussion at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics meeting in San Francisco last month.

In the case of longitudinal deformation, the stents become deformed inside the vessel, creating a clotting risk that could lead to heart attack.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said factors that appear to predispose a patient to the problem include calcification of coronary arteries, implantation in a twisted blood vessel, and improper positioning of a stent.