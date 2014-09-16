UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Sept 16 Stentys SA :
* Announces positive results of 1,000 patient Apposition III clinical study at two years after treatment of severe heart attack
* At two years, MACE (defined as the composite of cardiac death, target-vessel myocardial infarction, emergent by-pass and clinically driven target lesion revascularization), was 11.2 pct compared to 9.3 pct at one year
* Cardiac death at two years was 2.3 pct compared to 2.0 pct at one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.