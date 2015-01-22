UPDATE 1-Carmat gets approval to resume artificial heart implants trial
May 2 Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Stentys SA :
* FY consolidated revenue 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) versus 3.4 million euros last year
* Q4 revenue 1.0 million euros, up 5 percent compared to last year
* New catheder product EXposition is expected to get CE-mark in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
