BRIEF-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug receives full EU approval
* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
Oct 20 Stentys SA :
* Wins SGH tender which could be for more than 1,000 stents
* SGH tender is centralised purchase programme put in place by Gulf States' Council for Cooperation
* SGH tender programme is renewed each year for 12 months Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
* Viveve Medical Inc says u.s. District court for eastern district of Texas has denied motions to dismiss Viveve patent infringement suit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: