BRIEF-Media Do unit completes takeover of business on May 1
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
PARIS, July 25 IT services company Groupe Steria said on Friday it delivered organic revenue growth of 7.2 percent in the first half of 2014 on a constant currency basis.
The company said its proposed tie-up with Sopra was "progressing well" and added that it was targeting organic revenue growth of between 6 and 8 percent for the full year 2014.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent