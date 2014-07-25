PARIS, July 25 IT services company Groupe Steria said on Friday it delivered organic revenue growth of 7.2 percent in the first half of 2014 on a constant currency basis.

The company said its proposed tie-up with Sopra was "progressing well" and added that it was targeting organic revenue growth of between 6 and 8 percent for the full year 2014.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus)