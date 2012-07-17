* Q2 adjusted operating loss $235 mln
* Q2 revenues up 19 pct from Q1
* Sees Q3 revenues on Q2 level
July 17 New orders lifted revenues of wireless
chip venture ST-Ericsson in the second
quarter, but the company reported another steep loss and burned
through more cash.
ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Swedish group Ericsson
and French STMicro, reported an adjusted operating loss of $235
million for its April-June quarter, adding to the more than $2
billion it has lost in its three years of operation.
The venture has been hit by problems at its key clients --
revenue from Nokia and Sony Ericsson has shrunk 70
percent -- and it has struggled to compensate for this.
It burned $249 million of cash in the quarter, more than in
a year-ago quarter and more than in the first quarter.
Net sales for the quarter were at $344 million, up 19
percent from the previous quarter, helped by orders for its new
chipsets from Samsung and Sony, but still
down year-on-year.
"Clearly they had a nice boost from a couple of the
high-volume, high-profile design wins they managed this year,
with Samsung in particular standing out as a critically
important customer," said analyst John Jackson from CCS Insight.
For the third quarter, ST-Ericsson expects net sales to be
on the same level.
Last year alone, ST-Ericsson reported a net loss of $841
million on sales of $1.65 billion.