Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 Steris Corp :
* Steris and Synergy are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended combination of Synergy with Steris
* Synergy shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Synergy share: 439 pence in cash and 0.4308 new Steris shares
* A premium of 39 pct to closing price of £14.00 per Synergy share on latest practicable date
* Value of £19.50 per synergy share values entire issued and to be issued share capital of synergy on a fully diluted basis at approximately £1.2 billion
* Synergy shareholders are expected to hold new Steris shares representing approximately 30 pct of issued share capital of new steris
* Walt Rosebrough (current Steris president and CEO) will be CEO of new steris, and John P. WAREHAM (current Steris chairman) will be chairman of new Steris
* Intended that new Steris shares will be listed on NYSE immediately upon completion of combination with ticker symbol number STE
* New Steris expected to have combined revenue of approximately $2.6 billion and employ approximately 14,000 people
* Combination will result in compelling financial benefits to combined group, including total annual pre-tax cost savings of $30 million or more
* Deal not expected to have impact on co's adjusted eps until completion of combination, which is anticipated by 31 March 2015
* Steris expects combination will be significantly accretive to new Steris's adjusted net income per diluted share beginning in fiscal year 2016
* Pre-Tax cost savings will be phased 50 pct in fiscal year 2016 and 100 pct thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.