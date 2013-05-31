* Investors warn of risks stemming from HY inexperience
* Investment grade sterling supply down year-to-date
* Proportion of first time high yield buyers rising
By Josie Cox and Robert Smith
LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - A boom in high yield sterling
issuance has lured even the more conservative investment grade
asset managers into previously unchartered territory, but some
migrating down the rating scale could be underestimating the
risks entailed.
Although falling default rates in the sub-investment grade
space and limited yields available elsewhere make for a powerful
incentive to move down the credit curve, asset managers -
especially those unfamiliar with junk bonds - should tread
carefully.
"Investors could find themselves being cornered with few
options at hand," Patrick McCullagh, fund manager at Schroders
said. It's easy for investors to be lured into a false sense of
security and find themselves with too much risk exposure, he
argued.
But it is not only credit risk which could trip up buyers.
According to Martin Reeves, head of global high yield at Legal &
General, investment grade managers have a tendency to overlook
liquidity risk too.
"Coming out of a position in high yield, if you change your
mind and the market is going down, is not nearly as easy as in
investment grade."
DIPPING TOES
Low year-to-date high grade sterling issuance volumes have
forced a number of investors' hands, despite the new buyers not
having any prior experience in high yield.
High grade unsecured sterling corporate issuance is down to
2.7% of total European supply this year, from 7.3% for the
full-year 2012. In the high yield space, meanwhile, sterling
paper has accounted for a healthier 6.5% of European issuance
this year, compared to just 4.7% last year.
"Increasingly we're seeing more fund managers dipping their
toes in higher yielding markets for the first time," McCullagh,
said. "There's just no way you can go against this tide."
Chris Higham, a credit fund manager at Aviva, agreed that
balance sheet resilience and low default risks were an enticing
mix.
"Investors are happy to move into riskier credits," he said,
"especially when faced with low growth, low rates and low yields
in sovereign and investment grade markets."
GROWING ORDERS
The move has manifested itself in high yield order book
sizes. UK car dealer Pendragon's debut bond last month ended up
around eight times subscribed, according to one of the leads.
Bond investors have struggled to secure allocations on high
yield floating rate notes, having to compete for paper not only
with other bond investors but also with loan investors - who
often take precedence.
According to one market source, three CLOs backstopped
around 50% of Bond Aviation's recent sterling floater before it
went out publicly.
A banker on Integrated Dental Holding's recent deal,
meanwhile, said the FRN was allocated mostly to loan investors,
leaving little on the table for investment grade and high yield
bond accounts.
Higham points out, however, that "high yield does tend to go
from famine to feast," and other investors warn that swollen
order books can cause greater trouble if more fickle investors
reverse their stance.
Reeves argues that at this point in the cycle the promise of
"easy money" is a natural pull, but that "when you get five
deals that all trade up, people think the sixth will."
"If it doesn't, people run for the door as quickly as they
can, presenting a shorting opportunity for some."
In that sense, New Look's debut high yield bond deal was a
painful lesson for some.
The UK retailer printed a three-currency deal at the start
of May, during the busiest week on record for European high
yield. The bonds have not traded well, however, with the GBP500m
tranche now bid with a 96 handle, according to Tradeweb.
Traditional high yield investors will be unfazed by initial
price swings, but new buyers caught off guard may have less
measured reactions.
"When you get waves of new entrants to a market who are not
necessarily committed to the asset class, then you're building
up potential volatility," says Reeves.