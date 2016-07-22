LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - A sterling junk bond Mydentist is
marketing to investors contains a new type of portability clause
that could be "exceedingly easy to manipulate" in the company's
favour, said credit research firm Covenant Review in a report
published Thursday.
High-yield bonds typically contain change of control
clauses, allowing holders to sell notes back to the company at a
101 cash price if the business changes hands.
But in recent years, European junk bond issuers have made
increasing use of so-called portability clauses, which allow
companies to waive change of control features if a leverage test
is met. These clauses are single-use only, with the leverage
test becoming more stringent after a certain period, usually 18
months.
Their proliferation has proved controversial with bond
investors. Twenty-one investment firms last year wrote to Afme,
the Association of Financial Markets in Europe, to express
concerns over aggressive structures such as portability.
UK dentist chain Mydentist is seeking to sell a £425m bond
to refinance existing debt, which would be the first sterling
high-yield deal since the UK voted to leave the European Union,
as well as the largest junk bond sold in the currency this year.
The deal includes a portability clause allowing bonds to
remain in place if the business is sold with net leverage of
less than 6.25x in the first 18 months, before stepping down to
5.75x. Mydentist will have net debt to Ebitda of 6.29x after the
bond deal.
But Covenant Review analysts said the clause contains an
"egregious and unprecedented expansion of portability" that they
urged investors to resist.
"The Mydentist portability provision would allow for
gamesmanship with the leverage ratio calculation that could
allow the issuer to use portability even if leverage is above
the specified threshold at the time the change of control
transaction closes," the analysts said.
This is because the clause includes a new "limited condition
acquisition" term, which refers to any acquisition of the
business not conditioned on third party financing. This allows
Mydentist to calculate the leverage ratio on the date of the
acquisition agreement, not the date the business actually
changes control, even though leverage could increase in this
time if the company's Ebitda declined.
As the leverage ratio is a net debt test, the company could
also build up cash on balance sheet to satisfy the ratio on the
acquisition agreement date, but then take this money out using a
dividend before the sale goes through.
Covenant Review also warned of a "pro forma trick" allowing
the company to "artificially decrease" the amount of debt used
to calculate the leverage ratio, and noted that rather than
being single-use, there is no limit on how many times the
portability clause can be used.
A source close to the deal said the feature had been
included "to address the practical problem" of buyers not
knowing whether a sale will meet the portability test when an
acquisition closes.
"At the time you sign an acquisition agreement you don't
know whether you'll actually be able to use the portability
feature," he said.
"This causes problems and renders the portability feature
very difficult to use. We've had situations where buyers have
had to put bridge loans in place even if they intend to use the
portability."
One fund manager dubbed the feature a "non-covenant
covenant", however, as it is "meant to protect the issuer as
opposed to the lender".
"The practical joke on the market is that even if it manages
to roll back the more liberal aspects of this portability
clause, and pats itself on the back for having scored a victory
against incrementalism, we end up having conceded the permanence
of portability in general," he said.
"That is no success because portability itself was once also
considered egregious."
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Julian Baker and Sudip
Roy)