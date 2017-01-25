LONDON Jan 25 Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.

Britain needs sterling to hold onto its reserve status because, with one of the biggest current account deficits in the world, it takes hundreds of billions of pounds of capital inflows each year just to balance its books.

Central bank demand for sterling reserves has been a critical, stable and reliable source of that funding, and even the slightest decline in holdings of pounds could have a magnified effect on Britain's fiscal well-being.

With China now feeding into the International Monetary Fund's closely followed currency reserves data it has become difficult to draw firm conclusions on FX shifts, but Deutsche pointed to other factors suggesting sterling's decline.

"We estimate that the pound's share (of China's reserves) has likely fallen from close to 10 percent into low single digits since early 2015 consistent with the PBoC (People's Bank of China) transitioning from wealth to currency management."

As China loosens its control on the yuan, its central bank has enlarged the list of currencies against which it monitors it, focussing more on what impact currencies such as the yen, as well as some emerging market currencies, can have.

The report's author, Robin Winkler, also cited the fact that the pound's immediate plunge after the Brexit referendum had had little impact on other currencies, and he sees that as boding badly for its reserve status after Brexit actually happens.

"To the extent that reserves serve as backstops against currency stress, rather than as sovereign wealth, the pound's diminishing role in international capital flows post-Brexit should permanently reduce its reserve status," the report said.

The latest IMF data showed sterling had a 4.5 percent share of global foreign exchange reserves, a distant third behind the dollar at 63.3 percent and the euro at 20.3 percent and just ahead of the yen at 4.48 percent.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has said a fall below 3 percent would mean it would no longer classify sterling as a reserve currency, which could lead it to cut its UK sovereign credit rating again. (Editing by Louise Ireland)