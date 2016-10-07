Sterling edges higher before inflation numbers
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
STERLING TRADE-WEIGHTED INDEX DROPS TO LOWEST POINT SINCE EARLY 2009, DOWN 1.3 PCT AT 74.9 AFTER ASIA FLASH CRASH
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, May 15 Sterling rose towards $1.30 again on Monday, with figures showing that speculators have cut bearish bets on the currency by the most in more than a year and the third most on record.