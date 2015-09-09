(Adds Signet comments)

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 9 Sterling Jewelers Inc, the largest U.S. jewelry retailer, must face a federal agency's claims that it failed to promote female employees and paid them less than men, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Sterling, a unit of Kay Jewelers and Jared owner Signet Jewelers Ltd, that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission failed to conduct a nationwide investigation before filing a 2008 lawsuit.

The agency has said Sterling promoted men even when they were less qualified than female coworkers and paid women less than male counterparts with similar jobs. But the company says the EEOC only looked into claims by a handful of female workers.

Reversing a ruling by a U.S. judge in Buffalo, New York, the 2nd Circuit Court said that while the EEOC must conduct an investigation, courts do not have the authority to delve into details of those probes and decide whether they were sufficient.

"Extensive judicial review of this sort would expend scarce resources and would delay and divert EEOC enforcement actions from ... eliminating discrimination in the workplace," Circuit Judge John Walker wrote for the court.

Signet said in a statement that the claims in the lawsuit were unfounded. More than 60 percent of the company's store managers and 70 percent of assistant managers are female, it said.

"We have created strong career opportunities for many thousands of women working at our stores nationwide," the company said.

Sterling operates many of Signet's U.S. stores, including Kay and Jared, a spokesman said.

The EEOC did not immediately have a comment on the decision.

Wednesday's ruling cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that said courts also did not have the power to review the commission's efforts to settle cases out of court.

The case is Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Sterling Jewelers Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 14-1782. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)