Dec 3 India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The Indian metals producer plans to issue 10-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 5 years, the source said.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)