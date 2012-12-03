Dec 3 India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.24 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The firm will issue ten-year bonds with a put/call at the end of the fifth year, the source said.

The issue is rated AA+ by Crisil/Fitch and Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source added.

($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)