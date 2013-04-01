April 1 Sterlite Industries (India) said on Monday a copper smelter run by the company in the southern Tamil Nadu state has been closed after a preliminary inspection by state pollution regulator.

The company will engage with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to explain the factual position regarding emissions from the unit in Tuticorin city, the company said in a statement to the National Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)