* Shutdown could bite into Sterlite's 50 pct share of local
market
* Traders may have to source from abroad, lifting Asia
premiums
* No deadline for court case; traders expect protracted
closure
By Siddesh Mayenkar and Melanie Burton
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE April 1 Sterlite Industries
(India) said on Monday that the southern state of
Tamil Nadu has ordered it to shut a copper smelter over
allegations of a gas leak, in a move that could spur imports and
drive up regional premiums for the metal.
The smelter, the country's biggest, produces more than
300,000 tonnes a year to supply half of India's domestic copper
needs. Closing it could lead to a supply gap that opens the door
to foreign refiners and traders.
Sterlite informed the National Stock Exchange about the
closure of the smelter but gave no details of when it expected
to resume operations.
The company said it would explain matters regarding
emissions from the Tuticorin unit to the state regulator - the
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).
Sterlite, a unit of Vedanta Resources, has faced a
lengthy legal battle over environmental concerns at the smelter
plant in Tuticorin, with the first of many petitions against it
filed in 1996. The case is pending in India's Supreme Court.
Late last month, residents of Tuticorin complained of
breathing problems and sore eyes and government officials
suspected a sulphur dioxide leak at the smelter. The company
denied that there had been a leak.
About 150 people were arrested in protests against the
plant. There have been no reports of serious injuries caused by
the suspected leak.
The government order was effective March 29, but the plant
was shut in the early hours of March 30, said a state government
official, adding that the factory would remain shut until
further notice.
"The order against Sterlite is a clear message to industries
to not pollute and this needs to be taken in a positive manner.
With this order, the people's confidence on the government will
be reinforced," said Ashish Kumar, a senior government official
in Tuticorin, where the smelter is located.
A shutdown of Sterlite' copper smelter could tighten
supplies in the region and lift premiums if Indian consumers
have to fill their needs from international markets, traders
said.
"If there is a shortage of copper in the local market,
premiums will go up. There could be a further rise in premiums
if China starts buying," said Ravindra Mardia, managing director
of Mardia Samyoung, a trader and former customer of Sterlite
based in Mumbai.
Late last week, copper premiums in Singapore
fell to around $30 to $40 from $55 to $60 earlier in March,
after a rise last month in copper stockpiles in LME warehouses
in Asia, traders said.
India consumes around 600,000 tonnes of copper annually -
about three percent of the world's total, and far behind China,
which took around 9 million tonnes last year.
While regional stockpiles have ballooned since December as
the global copper market swings into surplus after years of
deficit, stocks are not easily available due to Glencore's
dominance in warehousing in Malaysia's port of
Johor.
Shipments have also been affected by a port strike in Chile,
while output at top producer Codelco was hit by a separate
miners strike this week, suggesting a near-term shortfall in
supply, traders said.
"If they can't ship material, then there should be an impact
on premiums. How big an impact depends on how long this shutdown
will last," a Singapore-based trader said about Sterlite.
Shares of Sterlite fell more than 5 percent in a flat Mumbai
market.