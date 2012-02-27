BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Feb 27 Shares in India's Sterlite Industries rose 6.2 percent in pre-open trade on Monday, after its parent said it would merge the company with sister concern and iron ore miner Sesa Goa to create Sesa Sterlite.
Sesa Goa fell 7.1 percent in the pre-open, while the main Mumbai market was up 0.3 percent.
The boards of the two companies have approved the issue of three shares of Sesa Goa for every five shares held in Sterlite. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
