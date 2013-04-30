BUZZ-India's NTPC hits near 1-month high, technicals show further upside
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
MUMBAI, April 30 Shares in Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd rose 2.3 percent in pre-open trade after its January-March profit beat consensus estimates by a wide margin.
Sterlite Industries March-quarter profit rose by 50.74 percent to 19.25 billion rupees versus a consensus forecast of 13.60 billion rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment