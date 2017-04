A labourer works amid rolls of underground telephone cable pipes on the side of a road in Mumbai January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS), a manufacturer of optical fibres and telecommunication cables, surged 8.6 percent after the prime minister on Sunday tweeted about the importance of an "information highway" in his official Twitter account.

Modi tweeted "Infrastructure should not only be about Highways but also about Information Highways! The way ahead lies in creating optical fibre networks". (link.reuters.com/vyw89v)

