BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 20 Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S. brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
A deal may be announced within days, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
* White mountains insurance group ltd says Reid T. Campbell will become its chief financial officer on may 17, 2017