GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
Jan 6 Financial services company Sterne Agee named Peter Majar and Ben Holman managing directors in its financial institutions group.
Majar, who will be based in New York, was most recently with institutional trading company Orcus Spread Networks.
He will focus on investment banking and broker-dealers, asset management and financial technology firms, Sterne Agee said in a statement.
Holman, who joins from Franklin Square Capital Partners, will focus on specialty finance companies. He will be based in St. Louis. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.