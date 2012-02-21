* Q4 EPS $0.55 vs est. $0.54

* Rev $279.8 vs est. $266.2 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $2.60-$2.70 vs est $2.69

* Sees FY12 sales rising 21-23 pct

Feb 21 Steven Madden's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, but the shoemaker forecast 2012 profit largely below estimates as it expects new acquisitions to weigh on its margins.

The company -- which has beat estimates for at least nine quarters -- expects 2012 earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 a share, while analysts are expecting a profit of $2.69.

Gross margins will drop about 200 basis points due to the impact of the Topline and Cejon acquisitions in the first five months of 2012, the company said on a conference call.

Last May, the company bought Topline and Cejon, which make store-branded products that typically sell at lower prices to name brands, to expand its private-label business.

Long Island City, New York-based Steven Madden, whose lines include flagship brand Steve Madden, Stevies and Candies, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $23.8 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $17.6 million, or 41 cents a share, last year.

Margins, however, fell to 35.5 percent from 43.2 percent a year ago.

Quarterly revenue jumped about 74 percent to $279.8 million. Net sales at its wholesale segment nearly doubled to $225.9 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 54 cents a share, on revenue of $266.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, the company said it would buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.

Steven Madden shares, which briefly touched a life-high of $43.92 in early trade, lost most of their gains to trade at $43.17 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.