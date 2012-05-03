* Q1 EPS $0.50, in line with estimates
By Ranjita Ganesan
May 3 Shoemaker Steven Madden Ltd's
quarterly profit failed to surpass analysts' expectations for
the first time in more than two years, as the expansion of its
private-label business continued to weigh on margins.
Steven Madden -- which has beat analysts' estimates for the
past nine quarters -- has seen its margins decline as it
shuffles its product mix and offers more private-label items,
which typically carry lower margins.
The company counts retailers including Target Corp
among its private-label customers.
Last May, it bought Topline Corp and Cejon Inc, which make
store-branded products that mostly sell at lower prices to name
brands.
Gross margins fell to 36.1 percent in the first quarter from
41.7 percent a year earlier.
The company, which, according its website, was founded by
designer Steve Madden in 1990 with just $1,100 in his bank
account, is best known for its thick, chunky-heeled shoes.
Shares of the company fell as much as 6 percent on Thursday
even after it reported quarterly sales above estimates and
raised its full-year forecast.
C.L. King & Associates analyst Steven Marotta, however,
reiterated his "buy" rating on the stock and said the new
business model is effective and the company's fundamentals are
still strong.
"It was a terrific quarter but it's not reflected in the
stock price because expectations might have been a little bit
higher than what (Steven Madden) hit," Marrotta said.
First-quarter profit was $21.9 million, or 50 cents per
share, in line with analyst expectations.
Revenue rose about 60 percent to $266.0 million, handily
beating Wall Street estimates of $249.9 million.
Steven Madden also raised its 2012 earnings forecast by 2
cents to between $2.62 and $2.72 per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.67 per
share for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full-year sales are expected to grow in the range of 24 to
26 percent, compared with the company's previous outlook of a 21
to 23 percent rise. Analysts were expecting revenue to rise
about 22.9 percent.
The company's shares were down 2 percent at $43.31 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.