July 26 Shoemaker Steven Madden Ltd's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in more than two years as product-mix changes hurt its margins.

The company, which was founded by designer Steve Madden in 1990, earned $26.9 million, or 61 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $23.8 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 38 percent to $288.7 million, beating analysts' expectations of $281.7 million, helped by strong wholesale revenue.

Gross margin fell to 36.1 percent from 40.2 percent a year earlier.

The company raised its profit forecast for the full year as it expects a tax benefit related to its foreign operations.

Steven Madden now expects 2012 per-share earnings of $2.67 to $2.77, up from its earlier range of $2.62 to $2.72.

Steven Madden shares closed at $32.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.