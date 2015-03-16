By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 After 26 years at Morgan
Stanley, financial adviser Kevin Cignetti saw retirement
on the horizon and decided to spend his last working years at an
independent financial advisory firm with an old friend.
Cignetti, 67, started at Steward Partners Global Advisory in
February. He made his move just as a growing number of brokers
are finding they can make more money, save on taxes and choose
their successor if they take their clients to an independent
firm before they retire.
Cignetti, who plans to retire in two or three years, had
managed about $35 million in client assets and produced about
$250,000 in revenue at Morgan Stanley. While he could have
retired where he was, he decided he wanted sell his business and
clients to Rick Pignone, a long-time friend and former Morgan
Stanley colleague who had joined Steward in December 2013.
"I feel very comfortable that when I do leave, Rick will
take very good care of my clients," Cignetti said.
Succession planning for financial advisers is a top
priority. About 100,000 brokers are expected to reach retirement
age over the next 10 years, according to research firm Cerulli
Associates.
Many advisers are thinking not only about whom they want to
handle their clients, but also how they can use the sale of
their business to partially fund retirement.
Big firms like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors, and UBS
typically pay a retiring adviser 0.85 to 1.4 times the
annual revenue he or she produces for them. The adviser gets the
total over several years, and the firm reassigns the clients to
another adviser on staff during that time.
Steward Partners, which began operating in the fall of 2013
and offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services
, is able to pay more because it is a partnership.
Steward typically pays advisers twice their annual revenue
over five years, plus equity that the firm will buy back from
the adviser after retirement, said President James Gold.
Cignetti will get slightly less than that, receiving between
one and two times annual revenue for his business, but will
still get more than if he had retired at Morgan Stanley, Gold
said.
Cignetti, a Vietnam War veteran, said he was happy with the
figure because his top priority was working with Pignone.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)