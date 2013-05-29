BRIEF-Prothena Corp, Prothena Biosciences enter letter agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
* Prothena Corporation - on April 5, 2017, co and Prothena Biosciences entered letter agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH
May 29 Funeral home operator Service Corp International said it will acquire peer Stewart Enterprises Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion.
Houston-based Service Corp will buy all of Stewart's outstanding Class A and Class B common stock at $13.25 per share, a premium of 36 percent to Tuesday's close.
* Axalta coating systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business