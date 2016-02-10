STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has set the price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 100 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.51 billion) ahead of its market debut in Copenhagen on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

In terms of the value of shares sold, 3.56 billion Danish crowns ($538.81 million) not including an overallotment option, STG's IPO is Europe's biggest so far this year and comes against a backdrop of sharply lower equity markets on mounting concerns over global economic growth.

The price for shares in the cigar maker was set slightly below the middle of an initial price interval of 93 to 110 crowns per share. ($1 = 6.6071 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; by Alistair Scrutton)