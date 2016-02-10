STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Scandinavian Tobacco Group
(STG) has set the price in its initial public
offering (IPO) at 100 crowns per share, giving it a market
capitalisation of 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.51 billion)
ahead of its market debut in Copenhagen on Wednesday, the
company said in a statement.
In terms of the value of shares sold, 3.56 billion Danish
crowns ($538.81 million) not including an overallotment option,
STG's IPO is Europe's biggest so far this year and comes against
a backdrop of sharply lower equity markets on mounting concerns
over global economic growth.
The price for shares in the cigar maker was set slightly
below the middle of an initial price interval of 93 to 110
crowns per share.
($1 = 6.6071 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; by Alistair Scrutton)