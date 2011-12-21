ZURICH Dec 21 St. Galler Kantonalbank
said an investigation by its auditor found no evidence
of money-laundering at its private banking arm Hyposwiss,
following allegations made in a legal skirmish between two
Russian oligarchs.
The probe, by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, was sparked by an
ongoing dispute between rivals Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir
Potanin over metals group Norilsk Nickel that spread
to the Swiss private bank.
Potanin's Interros investment company holds about 30 percent
of Norilsk while Deripaska controls RUSAL, which holds a 25
percent stake in Norilsk.
"We assume that the accusations of criminal and civil law
character are off the table. However, in view of the intensity
of the conflict surrounding Norilsk Nickel, further pressure on
the law enforcement authorities cannot be ruled out,"
St. Galler said on Wednesday.
