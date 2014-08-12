Aug 12 St Galler Kantonalbank AG :
* Says net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to approximately CHF
73 million (+
13%)
* Says loans to clients recorded solid growth of CHF 172.7
million (+ 0.7%) to
CHF 23.2 billion in H1 2014
* Says H1 net interest income of CHF 147.8 million, -3.4%
* Says H1 net net fee and commission income CHF 58.1 million,
-19.3%
* Says H1 operating profit of CHF 90.5 million (+ 0.8%) and a
group net profit
of CHF 73.2 million (+ 12.8%)
* Says assumes that negotiations with U.S. authorities are held
in H2 2014 and
tax dispute can be completed by year-end
* Says maintains forecast, expecting net profit in range of FY
2012, being
significantly higher than the previous year
* Says acquires Vadian Bank AG from the Ortsbürgergemeinde St.
Gallen
* Says takes over all 26 employees of Vadian Bank AG and 100%
of the shares
* Says in course of next twelve months, bank and its client
relationships will
be fully integrated into St.Galler Kantonalbank
