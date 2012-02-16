* FY net profit up 13.7 percent to 1.28 bln euros

* Sees moderate organic growth in 2012

* Pace of acquisitions expected to slow down - CEO (Adds details)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 16 French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday cast a cautious outlook for 2012 after it reported a hike in 2011 profits by passing the rising cost of raw materials to customers.

"We are targeting moderate organic growth [for 2012], driven mainly by the increase in sales prices needed to offset the rise in raw material and energy costs, while operating income and profitability should prove resilient," Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.

St.Gobain, which produces a wide range of materials including insulation, roofing, glass bottles and plastic film used in e-readers, posted organic growth of 5 percent in 2011.

The pace of acquisitions is also expected to slow down this year compared with 2011 as the company awaits anti-trust green light for two recent deals, de Chalendar told reporters.

Net profit in 2011 rose 13.7 percent to 1.28 billion euros ($1.67 billion), while sales increased by 5 percent to 42.12 billion, bolstered by price increases to customers which offset a hike in raw material prices and energy costs.

Excluding capital gains and losses on disposals, asset write-downs and provisions, net profit rose 30 percent to 1.736 billion.

Saint-Gobain, whose origins date back to the 1660s when it made mirrors for the royal palace in Versailles, said it is paying a cash dividend of 1.24 euros for 2011.

Its shares closed at 34.92 euros before the release of the earnings.

($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume)