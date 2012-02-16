PARIS Feb 16 French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday reported a strong growth in 2011 profits and cast a cautious outlook for 2012.

"We are ... targeting moderate organic growth, driven mainly by the increase in sales prices needed to offset the rise in raw material and energy costs, while operating income and profitability should hold firm," Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.

Net profit in 2011 rose 13.7 percent to 1.28 billion euros ($1.67 billion), while sales increased by 5 percent to 42.12 billion.

($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)