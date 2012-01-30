* FY pretax profit 30.3 mln stg vs 21.6 mln

* Revenue 542.5 mln stg vs 474.5 mln

* Sees lower demand in 2012

LONDON, Jan 30 British recruiter SThree said economic uncertainty had hit demand for its services at the start of 2012, as it posted a 40 percent rise in full-year profit helped by overseas growth.

SThree, which finds jobs for IT professionals in the finance, energy and healthcare sectors in Britain, Europe and Asia, on Monday said pretax profit for the year to November 27 was 30.3 million pounds ($47.47 million), up from 21.6 million in 2010.

SThree, which opened nine offices in the period and continued its branching out from core IT markets into engineering and oil and gas sectors, said international markets now accounted for 63 percent of the firm's gross profit.

Germany grew by 30 percent, making it the firm's second largest geography behind the UK, which finished the year up 4.5 percent despite a weak banking sector. Having started 2011 strongly, it said many of its markets had slowed in the second half of the year as cost-wary clients delayed hiring and candidates lost confidence to move jobs in tough economic times.

"We start 2012 against a backdrop of increased economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Russell Clements said.

"While demand is lower than in the prior year, it is also undoubtedly the case that overall, market conditions remain in far better shape than those we saw in the aftermath of the global financial crisis."

SThree's larger London listed rivals Michael Page, Hays and Robert Walters last month all reported tough market conditions due to a fragile economic conditions and said 2012 would be approached with caution.

Shares in the firm closed at 258 pence on Friday, valuing the business at around 308 million pounds.