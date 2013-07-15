* SThree to restructure property portfolio, support services
* To cut 63 jobs
* To shut 7 offices in UK and continental Europe
* Shares fall 2.6 percent
July 15 British recruitment company SThree Plc
said it would cut about 8 percent support function jobs
and shut seven offices across Europe as part of a restructuring
that will reduce costs by about 8 million pounds ($12.09
million) per year.
"We have or will exit from seven leases across Europe and
the UK. The number of employees affected will be 50 employees
from our support services as well as 13 from our sales
management," Chief Financial officer Alex Smith told Reuters.
SThree said the restructuring, which would include its
property portfolio and support functions, was expected to help
save 3 million pounds in the second half of the year and reduce
its annualised cost base by 8 million pounds per year.
The staffing company last month reported a lower first-half
gross profit as it recruited fewer permanent hires, particularly
in the UK and Ireland.
SThree on Monday said it would close four offices in the UK
and three in France. It operates 67 offices across the world and
employs 2,300 people.
"I think its fairly substantial. They have an annualised
cost base savings of 8 million out of a cost base of 175
million," Numis Securities analyst Steve Woolf told Reuters.
Analysts at Panmure Gordon reduced their 2013 and 2014
profit forecast for the company. The brokerage has a "sell"
rating on the stock.
Shares in the company fell 2.6 percent to 346 pence at 0816
GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.