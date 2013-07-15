* SThree to restructure property portfolio, support services

* To cut 63 jobs

* To shut 7 offices in UK and continental Europe

* Shares fall 2.6 percent

July 15 British recruitment company SThree Plc said it would cut about 8 percent support function jobs and shut seven offices across Europe as part of a restructuring that will reduce costs by about 8 million pounds ($12.09 million) per year.

"We have or will exit from seven leases across Europe and the UK. The number of employees affected will be 50 employees from our support services as well as 13 from our sales management," Chief Financial officer Alex Smith told Reuters.

SThree said the restructuring, which would include its property portfolio and support functions, was expected to help save 3 million pounds in the second half of the year and reduce its annualised cost base by 8 million pounds per year.

The staffing company last month reported a lower first-half gross profit as it recruited fewer permanent hires, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

SThree on Monday said it would close four offices in the UK and three in France. It operates 67 offices across the world and employs 2,300 people.

"I think its fairly substantial. They have an annualised cost base savings of 8 million out of a cost base of 175 million," Numis Securities analyst Steve Woolf told Reuters.

Analysts at Panmure Gordon reduced their 2013 and 2014 profit forecast for the company. The brokerage has a "sell" rating on the stock.

Shares in the company fell 2.6 percent to 346 pence at 0816 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.