July 11 Recruiting company SThree Plc
posted an 8 percent fall in first-half UK gross profit, as
managers, especially those in the banking sector, put hiring
decisions on hold in the run-up to the EU referendum.
SThree said group gross profit from placing people in
permanent jobs fell 2 percent in constant currency in the six
months ended May 31, as long-term staffing decisions were hit
hard by the weakening of the banking and finance market globally
and Brexit uncertainty.
Gross profit is a relevant performance indicator for
staffing companies as it represents total fees earned from all
recruitment activities.
SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking
and pharmaceutical companies, said it had restructured its
permanent and banking and finance businesses in response to
challenging market conditions.
In the UK, an additional hit had been felt due to the
newly-introduced rate caps on public sector business, it added.
"While it is too early to assess the impact of the EU
referendum result, the effect on client and candidate confidence
in our UK business will become clearer as we trade through our
seasonally more important second half," SThree CEO Gary Elden
said in a statement.
