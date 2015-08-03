NEW YORK Aug 3 Stifel Financial Corp said Monday it hired three financial advisers from Morgan Stanley to open a new office outside of San Diego.

Bill Chaffin, Robert Willgoss and Alex Monroe managed around $300 million of client assets while at Morgan Stanley.

St. Louis-based Stifel announced in June that it is buying Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit

The deal, which is expected to be finished in November, could add over 100 advisers to Stifel's wealth management firm and $200 million to $325 million in revenue.

However, dozens of advisers have left Barclays since the British bank announced it was selling the unit. Several former Barclays private bankers have taken offers to join retail brokerages including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)