Sept 20 Stifel Financial Corp said financial advisers Thomas Schmidt and Bradley Schmidt joined the private client group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

The Schmidts, who form The Schmidt Financial group, previously worked with Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, the company said.

They were responsible for $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Thomas Schmidt has worked as a financial adviser since 1985, and Bradley Schmidt has more than five years of experience in the investment sector, the company said.

