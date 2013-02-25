Feb 25 Stifel Financial Corp said on
Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 48 percent from a year
ago, driven by gains in the company's wealth management business
and institutional group.
The St. Louis-based regional investment bank and brokerage
reported quarterly net income of $40 million, or 63 cents a
share, up from $27 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a 2 cent-per-share gain from the company's
investment in Knight Capital Group Inc, Stifel earned 61 cents a
share, above analysts' expectations of 60 cents a share, based
on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Quarterly net revenue rose 17 percent to $417.8 million from
a year earlier, below Wall Street expectations of $418.4
million.