NEW YORK Oct 15 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc hired a veteran financial adviser away from Morgan Stanley to open a new office in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

James Stambaugh, who has worked in securities for over three decades, joined Stifel earlier in October from Morgan Stanley where he managed $180 million in assets.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond with a comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)