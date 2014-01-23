Jan 23 Stifel Financial Corp said it had hired financial adviser William Drake from Wells Fargo Advisors.

A 30-year investment industry veteran, Drake managed a number of offices at Wells Fargo with more than 40 advisers and over $1 billion in assets under management.

He has joined Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc as senior vice president/investments and branch manager of the Hackensack, New Jersey, office.

Stifel Nicolaus is the broker dealer subsidiary of Stifel Financial.