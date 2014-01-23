BRIEF-Woodford Patient Capital Trust net asset value drops 4 pct in 2016
* Woodford patient capital trust plc (wpct or company), announces audited financial report for year ended 31 december 2016
Jan 23 Stifel Financial Corp said it had hired financial adviser William Drake from Wells Fargo Advisors.
A 30-year investment industry veteran, Drake managed a number of offices at Wells Fargo with more than 40 advisers and over $1 billion in assets under management.
He has joined Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc as senior vice president/investments and branch manager of the Hackensack, New Jersey, office.
Stifel Nicolaus is the broker dealer subsidiary of Stifel Financial.
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc