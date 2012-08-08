* Stifel 2nd-qtr net 42 cents/share vs yr-ago 5 cents

* Average analyst forecast 52 cents/share

By Joseph A. Giannone

Aug 8 Regional investment bank and brokerage's Stifel Financial Corp said second-quarter profit surged, led by higher revenue in its retail brokerage and fixed-income businesses, but the results fell far short of expectations.

The St. Louis-based company said on Wednesday that net income in the quarter rose eight-fold to $26.1 million, or 42 cents a share. Last year, the firm reported $3.4 million, or 5 cents a share, of profit after $28 million in charges related to civil litigation with five Wisconsin school districts.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

"The operating environment in the second quarter was challenging, especially compared with the strong start to the year," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a statement.

Quarterly net revenue rose 4.3 percent to $374.4 million from a year earlier, falling short of the average analyst view of $380 million.

Revenue from Stifel's wealth management division rose 6.4 percent to $240 million, reflecting growth in asset management fees, market performance and net interest income from Stifel Bank, offset partly by decreased commissions.

The firm's institutional trading and investment banking income climbed 1.8 percent to $135 million on increased bond underwriting, advisory fees and fixed-income trading offset by lower equity underwriting.

Stifel increased its ranks of financial advisers by 70 to 2,028 from last year, while total client assets rose nearly 10 percent to $138 billion.