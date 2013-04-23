EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
April 23 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has bolstered its adviser force in Washington state and Oregon with a veteran team from Wells Fargo & Co's independent adviser division.
The 11-member RMG Asset Management group, which oversees more than $1 billion in client assets at Wells, joined Stifel's private client group in early April, Stifel said. The team had previously been affiliated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, Wells' independent broker-dealer unit.
A Wells spokeswoman confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.
At Stifel, the team is known as the RMG Group. Nine of the advisers are based in Bellevue, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, while the other two are based in Portland, Oregon.
The new Bellevue office is run by former Wells adviser Mark McClure, who serves as branch manager. Also joining are advisers Andrew Campbell and Lance McIntosh, both senior vice presidents, as well as advisers Jennifer Rush, T. Kevin Tucker, Michael Harkins, Glen Ness, Richard O'Donnell and Michael J.P. Tucker.
The Portland office includes advisers Joan Fisher and Jeffrey Wirth, who both joined as senior vice presidents.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.
Stifel, which has benefited from the movement of veteran financial advisers away from larger national brokerage firms, said it added 152 advisers to its wealth management unit last year.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.