WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
Aug 8 Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co's quarterly profit more than halved due to lower prices and the company said its full-year results will be hurt if the prices stay weak.
Stillwater said sales realizations from mined production averaged at $850 per ounce during the second quarter, much lower than $964 per ounce last year.
Second-quarter net income fell to $18.2 million, or 15 cents per share, from $42.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue for the second quarter fell 4 percent to $212.8 million.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)