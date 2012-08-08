Aug 8 Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co's quarterly profit more than halved due to lower prices and the company said its full-year results will be hurt if the prices stay weak.

Stillwater said sales realizations from mined production averaged at $850 per ounce during the second quarter, much lower than $964 per ounce last year.

Second-quarter net income fell to $18.2 million, or 15 cents per share, from $42.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the second quarter fell 4 percent to $212.8 million.